Texas track boss uses a NASCAR-to-Austina story to bolster FW support
Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is lobbying the city of Fort Worth once again, this time asking for its support of April's NASCAR race to eliminate any idea of NASCAR possibly ditching TMS for the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin. City councilman Dennis Shingleton brought this subject up during Tuesday's city council meeting, and Gossage confirmed that he is constantly in the ear of city officials for support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|2 hr
|ReallyPhartx
|5
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|23 hr
|Johny Ringo
|2
|question about new format
|Tue
|Bubba
|25
|Racing in two series.
|Mon
|Rich K
|3
|points
|Mar 5
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Mar 4
|Holding pharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC