Texas track boss uses a NASCAR-to-Austina story to bolster FW support

Texas track boss uses a NASCAR-to-Austin story to bolster FW support

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is lobbying the city of Fort Worth once again, this time asking for its support of April's NASCAR race to eliminate any idea of NASCAR possibly ditching TMS for the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin. City councilman Dennis Shingleton brought this subject up during Tuesday's city council meeting, and Gossage confirmed that he is constantly in the ear of city officials for support.

