Team owner Chip Ganassi 'concerned' when Kyle Larson races sprint cars

11 hrs ago

Dave Steele's death in a sprint car race is another reminder of the sport's danger. But team owner Chip Ganassi says while he'd rather NASCAR driver Kyle Larson do something else, he won't make him stop.

