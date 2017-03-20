Speedway builder Roger Penske among f...

Speedway builder Roger Penske among five new NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

16 hrs ago

Roger Penske, who transformed the old Kaiser Steel site into Auto Club Speedway, is one of five new nominees for inclusion into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Twenty individuals are in the field for the Class of 2017.

