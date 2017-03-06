Special 90-Minute Episode of NASCAR A...

Special 90-Minute Episode of NASCAR America Recognizes 20 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominees

NASCAR America celebrates NASCAR's legends with a special 90-minute episode to exclusively announce the 2018 nominees for enshrinement in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Wednesday's episode will recognize THE 20 nominees for next year's NASCAR Hall of Fame Class, as well as the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

