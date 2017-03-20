Second to none: Kyle Larson hangs on to win at Fontana
Larson persevered through four late restarts to win at Fontana on Sunday, adding his second career victory to his overall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series points lead. Larson finished second in each of the last three races, but the Sacramento-area native's Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the class of the field at Auto Club Speedway for the second straight day.
