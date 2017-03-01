Sean Murphy pleads guilty to Melbourn...

Sean Murphy pleads guilty to Melbourne CBD police chase, court hears

A drug dealer who threw fistfuls of cash out a car window during a police chase through Melbourne's CBD has pleaded guilty to numerous charges. Sean Murphy, 27, led officers on a dangerous chase on March 29 last year, in which he waved a fake gun at pedestrians and rammed police cars.

