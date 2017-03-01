Sean Murphy pleads guilty to Melbourne CBD police chase, court hears
A drug dealer who threw fistfuls of cash out a car window during a police chase through Melbourne's CBD has pleaded guilty to numerous charges. Sean Murphy, 27, led officers on a dangerous chase on March 29 last year, in which he waved a fake gun at pedestrians and rammed police cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|6 hr
|Superchase13
|8
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|12 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Tue
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Feb 27
|Cale 11
|1
|question about new format
|Feb 27
|Hilton Head
|21
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Feb 27
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Feb 27
|I know dats right
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC