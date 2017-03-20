Ryan Partridge seeks Nascar K&N Pro Series West title
This year's NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season opener will be unlike any other in series history: four races in eight days, more than $400,000 in posted awards, and a bonus of $50,000 to any driver who earns a sweep. The NAPA 500 Challenge starts Saturday with a NAPA 150 event at Tucson Speedway, to be followed Thursday at Kern County Raceway Park near Bakersfield.
