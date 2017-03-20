Ryan Partridge loses NASCAR West ride due to paperwork
Ryan Partridge, who was scheduled to contend for a NASCAR K&N West Pro Series championship, will not compete in the series this season. The Rancho Cucamonga resident said Tuesday issues involving paperwork kept him out of last weekend's season opener at Tucson Speedway.
