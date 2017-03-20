Ryan Newman ends victory drought with a daring dash at Phoenix
Ryan Newman delivered some March madness of his own Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway on the back of a wonderful decision by crew chief Luke Lambert. Newman won the Camping World 500 by leading only the last six laps to score the upset win -- his first in nearly four years and Richard Childress Racing's first victory since Kevin Harvick left after the 2013 season.
