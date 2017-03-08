Redskins, spandex, impatient driver i...

Redskins, spandex, impatient driver irk Dale Earnhardt Jr.

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was ticked off with his ill-handling car early in Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice. From a road rage incident while riding his bike to exasperation over his Washington Redskins, Junior is going through a rough patch.

