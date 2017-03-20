Racing veteran Dave Steele killed in crash at Florida track
Racing veteran Dave Steele, a sprint car star who also ventured into NASCAR and other racing series, was killed Saturday in a crash. "Desoto Speedway owners and staff are saddened by tonight's passing of David Steele in the Sprint car feature," the post read .
