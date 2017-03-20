Racing veteran Dave Steele killed in ...

Racing veteran Dave Steele killed in crash at Florida track

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Racing veteran Dave Steele, a sprint car star who also ventured into NASCAR and other racing series, was killed Saturday in a crash. "Desoto Speedway owners and staff are saddened by tonight's passing of David Steele in the Sprint car feature," the post read .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 4 hr JrPhartzz 12
Crank it up 8 hr Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
question about new format Mar 15 jakedg 26
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC