Pit decision costs Martin Truex Jr. c...

Pit decision costs Martin Truex Jr. chance at second NASCAR victory in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

A decision to stay out on slightly older tires may have cost Martin Truex Jr. a chance at his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway. Truex led 73 laps in the Auto Club 400, won the second stage and looked like the only driver capable of taking the fight to eventual winner Kyle Larson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nascar tours 40 min dadof83 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 22 hr JrPhartzz 12
Crank it up Sun Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC