Pirtek Joins Team Penske for 2017 NASCAR Season
Brad Keselowski Racing announced that Pirtek, a fluid transfer solution sales and service company in the United States, will serve as a full-time associate partner for driver Austin Cindric during the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Pirtek also will join Team Penske as an associate partner in 2017 for select races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.
