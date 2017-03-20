Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason crashes...

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason crashes $3 million race car

14 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason smashed the $3.7 million supercar he was driving off a race track in West Sussex, England. The 73-year-old rocker, who is an experienced driver, lost control while at the wheel of a McLaren F1 GTR supercar while on a demonstration lap at the famous Goodwood Circuit on Sunday.

