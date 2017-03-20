Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason crashes $3 million race car
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason smashed the $3.7 million supercar he was driving off a race track in West Sussex, England. The 73-year-old rocker, who is an experienced driver, lost control while at the wheel of a McLaren F1 GTR supercar while on a demonstration lap at the famous Goodwood Circuit on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|14 hr
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|20 hr
|Light Phartce
|4
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Sun
|Cale 11
|1
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|19
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC