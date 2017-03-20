Opinion: NASCAR off to a promising start in Monster Energy era

With a new format, a new sponsor and a new car, there was plenty of reason to expect a spark, one that had the potential to reverse declining trends in attendance and TV ratings. From someone who has attended every event this season and - with the exception of Phoenix Raceway - had a bird's eye view from the press box at every race, the action and the story lines have been the most entertaining in some time.

