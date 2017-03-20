Opinion: NASCAR fails another self-imposed test

On Friday morning at Phoenix International Raceway, in response to a meeting NASCAR called between drivers Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell issued the following edict, "We're very clear that we're not going to allow a car to be used as a weapon." In Saturday's Xfinity race, Cole Custer tried to make a hole where there wasn't one on the track, and in the process collected Dillon - a contender for the race win - in a wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.