Opinion: NASCAR fails another self-imposed test
On Friday morning at Phoenix International Raceway, in response to a meeting NASCAR called between drivers Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell issued the following edict, "We're very clear that we're not going to allow a car to be used as a weapon." In Saturday's Xfinity race, Cole Custer tried to make a hole where there wasn't one on the track, and in the process collected Dillon - a contender for the race win - in a wreck.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Wed
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 20
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
