Newman skips late pit stop, stuns NASCAR field in Phoenix
Ryan Newman gambled and skipped a tire-changing pit stop to move from seventh place to the lead and held on for the final two laps for a surprise victory in Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race. The 39-year-old Newman, who broke a 127-race winless streak, held off Kyle Larson, the second-place finisher for the third straight race.
