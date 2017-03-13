Newman Skips Late Pit Stop, Stuns NASCAR Field In Phoenix

TNZ015>017-042-044-046-VAZ001-005-008-200930- Hancock-Hawkins-Sullivan-Northwest Greene-Washington TN- Northwest Carter-Lee-Scott-Washington- Including the cities of Sneedville, Rogersville, Kingsport, Bristol, Greeneville, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Jonesville, Gate City, and Abingdon 927 PM EDT Sun Mar 19 2017 ...BRIEF FREEZING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS FAR NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING... The combination of a clear sky and a chilly, dry air mass in place across the region overnight will allow temperatures to drop to near or just below freezing late tonight and early Monday morning around daybreak.

