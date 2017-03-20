New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't...

New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us

There are 2 comments on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from 7 hrs ago, titled New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Thursday urged fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas. New Hampshire has hosted two top-tier NASCAR races a year for two decades, traditionally in July and September.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

458

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
Leave it to Nascar,they should've given the race back to Fontana instead of Las Vegas,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
GivenPharrt

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Race pharrt
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... 2 hr Such Phart 4
Remembering & Missing Mindy <3 7 hr A Friend 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed Mar 7 Johny Ringo 2
question about new format Mar 7 Bubba 25
Racing in two series. Mar 6 Rich K 3
points Mar 5 RC MATTHEWS 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC