There are on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from 7 hrs ago, titled New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Thursday urged fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas. New Hampshire has hosted two top-tier NASCAR races a year for two decades, traditionally in July and September.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.