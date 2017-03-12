NCAA Tournament: 5 Potential Bracket ...

NCAA Tournament: 5 Potential Bracket Busters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Logano Pulls Away From Larson, Wins Las Vegas Xfinity Race Joey Logano pulled away from Kyle Larson on a restart with four laps left and held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday. Police: Burned Body of Apparent Homicide Victim Found Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent homicide involving a teenage girl whose burned body was found at an apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 7
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby Sat Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
Remembering & Missing Mindy <3 Mar 9 A Friend 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC