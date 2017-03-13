Nashville notes
- Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Sunday's Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sweeping all three stages of the race and passing Brad Kes...
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|4 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|7
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|Mar 11
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Mar 9
|A Friend
|1
