NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Reed races...

NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Reed races tricycles at elementary school in Rancho Cucamonga

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> The races came to Etiwanda Colony Elementary School Wednesday morning when NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Reed challenged teachers - on tricycles. Reed and Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen made a pit stop at the campus, at 13144 Banyan St., where he raced Principal Sandra Fleming and teacher Kate Geye, met with students at a school assembly and presented a $1,000 check for the school's participation in Lefty's Reading Challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip 20 hr elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Tue Old NASCAR fan 3
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 20 TimePharrt 10
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
question about new format Mar 15 jakedg 26
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC