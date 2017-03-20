NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Reed races tricycles at elementary school in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> The races came to Etiwanda Colony Elementary School Wednesday morning when NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Reed challenged teachers - on tricycles. Reed and Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen made a pit stop at the campus, at 13144 Banyan St., where he raced Principal Sandra Fleming and teacher Kate Geye, met with students at a school assembly and presented a $1,000 check for the school's participation in Lefty's Reading Challenge.

