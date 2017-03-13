NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off at Phoenix International Raceway
Saturday's DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway kicks off the 2017 edition of the series' Dash 4 Cash program. As in recent years past, a $100,000 bonus will be awarded to the team of an Xfinity Series championship-eligible driver in each of the four races that make up the program.
