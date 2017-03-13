NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program k...

NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off at Phoenix International Raceway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Saturday's DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway kicks off the 2017 edition of the series' Dash 4 Cash program. As in recent years past, a $100,000 bonus will be awarded to the team of an Xfinity Series championship-eligible driver in each of the four races that make up the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip 15 hr Hilton Head 18
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Fri Deserved Pharts 2
question about new format Wed jakedg 26
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 15 WhyPhart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby Mar 11 Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC