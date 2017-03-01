NASCAR Truck: Alex Bowman gets ride for Atlanta
Alex Bowman, the driver who turned heads in the second half of the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season as a substitute driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been called upon to drive GMS Racing's No. 24 Chevrolet in Saturday's Active Pest Control 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
