NASCAR Touring & Weekly Notebook - Gilliland enjoys hot start

It's a busy weekend for the Touring & Weekly divisions of the NASCAR Hometracks program with one series kicking off its season combined with positive news of a NASCAR Whelen All-American Series track in Virginia reopening after lying dormant for over a year. It also looks as if the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship will go through the Bill McAnally Racing stables as that team is off to a great start.
