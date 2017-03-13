NASCAR Touring Series Notebook

NASCAR Touring Series Notebook

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Two NASCAR Hometracks divisions get their 2017 seasons underway this weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway and Tucson Motor Speedway, respectively. On the East Coast, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour begins its 32nd season of competition with a new twist this season as the series absorbed its southern counterpart and now operates as one series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip 21 hr Hilton Head 18
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Fri Deserved Pharts 2
question about new format Wed jakedg 26
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 15 WhyPhart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby Mar 11 Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC