NASCAR teams to test at MIS, fans can watch for free

As part of a Goodyear tire test, the three drivers will hit the track Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5. The Turn 1 grandstand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so fans can come and watch for free. Parking is available in Lot 10, off U.S. 12. Fans can enter the track through Gate 17 near the water tower.

