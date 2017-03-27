NASCAR teams to test at MIS, fans can watch for free
As part of a Goodyear tire test, the three drivers will hit the track Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5. The Turn 1 grandstand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so fans can come and watch for free. Parking is available in Lot 10, off U.S. 12. Fans can enter the track through Gate 17 near the water tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|Mon
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC