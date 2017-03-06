NASCAR rolls past Orlando City, Magic

NASCAR rolls past Orlando City, Magic

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

But NASCAR still rolled to the front of the local sports ratings Sunday afternoon. Brad Keselowski 's victory in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup averaged 119,334 viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen ratings supplied to the Sentinel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed 3 hr Johny Ringo 2
question about new format 5 hr Bubba 25
Racing in two series. 22 hr Rich K 3
points Sun RC MATTHEWS 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Sun World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Sat Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC