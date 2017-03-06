NASCAR rolls past Orlando City, Magic
But NASCAR still rolled to the front of the local sports ratings Sunday afternoon. Brad Keselowski 's victory in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup averaged 119,334 viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen ratings supplied to the Sentinel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|3 hr
|Johny Ringo
|2
|question about new format
|5 hr
|Bubba
|25
|Racing in two series.
|22 hr
|Rich K
|3
|points
|Sun
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC