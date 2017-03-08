NASCAR opens pit road timing loops fo...

NASCAR opens pit road timing loops for Las Vegas practices

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Last Sunday at Atlanta , Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers collectively were flagged for 13 pit road speeding penalties, with a late ticket to Kevin Harvick changing the entire tenor of the race. Drivers had to deal with the addition of timing lines on pit road at Atlanta, creating scoring segments that were much smaller than those in play when the series visited the 1.54-mile track last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby Sat Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
Remembering & Missing Mindy <3 Mar 9 A Friend 1
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed Mar 7 Johny Ringo 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC