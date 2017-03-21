NASCAR officials to meet with Austin Dillon and Cole Custer after Xfinity incident
NASCAR officials expect to meet with Austin Dillon and Cole Custer this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, following their incidents on the track on Saturday during the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway. Steve O'Donnell, is the executive vice president and chief racing development officer, appeared on the SiriusXM radio that NASCAR has already met with Dillon, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Andy Houston.
