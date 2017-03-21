NASCAR officials to meet with Austin ...

NASCAR officials to meet with Austin Dillon and Cole Custer after Xfinity incident

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

NASCAR officials expect to meet with Austin Dillon and Cole Custer this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, following their incidents on the track on Saturday during the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway. Steve O'Donnell, is the executive vice president and chief racing development officer, appeared on the SiriusXM radio that NASCAR has already met with Dillon, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Andy Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... 1 hr Old NASCAR fan 3
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mon TimePharrt 10
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mon Light Phartce 4
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Sun WWE CRASHCAR 2017 19
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
question about new format Mar 15 jakedg 26
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC