NASCAR notes: Setzer sweeps races at Dominion Speedway

Brandon Setzer swept both CARS Tour Super Late Model duel races at Saturday night's season-opening session at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania County. Setzer's victories qualified him for the U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing later this season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

