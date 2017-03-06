NASCAR needs some rivalries to spice up the action
The discourse among drivers has been tame for several years, in part because wives and children have seemed to mellow the competitors. They live inches away from each other in the same motorhome lot every weekend, share the playground, the basketball court and the gym.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racing in two series.
|11 hr
|Rich K
|3
|question about new format
|Sun
|MrTinkertrain24
|24
|points
|Sun
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Mar 4
|Bubba
|3
