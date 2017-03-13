Nascar K&N Pro Series West Driver Ryan Partridge Plans to Come Out Aggressive
In any other season, Ryan Partridge would have won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship. In 2016, he won three races, five pole positions, had 10 top-five finishes in 14 races.
