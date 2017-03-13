NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issu...

NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Vegas altercation

There are 2 comments on the Motorsport.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Vegas altercation.

The best stock car racer never to win a Cup title, Martin earned the respect of his fellow competitors over three decades of racing. Unfortunately, that Kyle's emotions got the best of him.

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

468

Location hidden
#1 14 hrs ago
Yea Joey deserved that hit and much more!
Deserved Pharts

Vallejo, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Yea Pharts

Judged:

1

Chicago, IL

