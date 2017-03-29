NASCAR has its newest feud: Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano
Well that may be true but in the case of racing, what happens at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will linger all this week. That left four cars in the fight for second place with Kyle Larson edging Chase Elliott for second with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch still in the mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|Mon
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC