NASCAR has its newest feud: Kyle Busc...

NASCAR has its newest feud: Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Well that may be true but in the case of racing, what happens at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will linger all this week. That left four cars in the fight for second place with Kyle Larson edging Chase Elliott for second with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch still in the mix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nascar tours Mon dadof83 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Sun JrPhartzz 12
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,290 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC