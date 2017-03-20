NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 ballot includes Penske, Gibbs

Championship-winning team owners Roger Penske and Joe Gibbs, championship-winning driver Bobby Labonte, short-track legend Red Farmer and 1992 Daytona 500 winner the late Davey Allison are the newest nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They join 15 other previously nominated drivers, team owners, crew chiefs and mechanics who will be considered for induction on May 24 in Charlotte.

