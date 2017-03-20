NASCAR drivers try to pronounce Greater Lowell towns. They crash
Massachusetts residents know the names of cities and towns aren't always pronounced as they appear. So when New Hampshire Motor Speedway put NASCAR drivers to the test, it did not end well.
