NASCAR does not penalize Busch or Logano for Vegas fight
NASCAR has declined to penalize Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and their crews for Sunday's post-race scuffle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR says the sport was built on the kind of racing that Busch and Logano did on the final laps of the Monster Energy race.
