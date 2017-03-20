NASCAR does not penalize Busch or Log...

NASCAR does not penalize Busch or Logano for Vegas fight

Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

NASCAR has declined to penalize Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and their crews for Sunday's post-race scuffle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR says the sport was built on the kind of racing that Busch and Logano did on the final laps of the Monster Energy race.

Chicago, IL

