NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The Petersen Automotive Museum, Hostetler Companies and Ford Performance plan to honor seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty during a star-studded event at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles on March 23. During the event Petty will be presented the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to auto racing. "Stock car racing is one of the most uniquely American forms of motorsport and nobody casts as big of a shadow in that world as Richard Petty," Petersen Museum Executive Director Terry Karges said.

