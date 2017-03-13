NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The Petersen Automotive Museum, Hostetler Companies and Ford Performance plan to honor seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty during a star-studded event at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles on March 23. During the event Petty will be presented the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to auto racing. "Stock car racing is one of the most uniquely American forms of motorsport and nobody casts as big of a shadow in that world as Richard Petty," Petersen Museum Executive Director Terry Karges said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|4 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|7 hr
|End Phart
|6
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|7 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|19
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Sat
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 17
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC