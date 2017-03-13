NASCAR Cup: Indianapolis Motor Speedway condenses Brickyard 400 schedule
As several other 2017 NASCAR race weekends have been condensed, so has the Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend that will culminate in the July 23 running of the Brickyard 400, at least as far as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes, but unlike other tracks that have shaken up their schedules, Cup Series competitors still will qualify and race on different days. The modified schedule for 2017 has Cup qualifying scheduled for Saturday, with the race on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Pho...
|9 hr
|Rear Phart
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|9 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Fri
|Hilton Head
|18
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Fri
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 15
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC