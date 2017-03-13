NASCAR Cup: Indianapolis Motor Speedway condenses Brickyard 400 schedule

As several other 2017 NASCAR race weekends have been condensed, so has the Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend that will culminate in the July 23 running of the Brickyard 400, at least as far as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes, but unlike other tracks that have shaken up their schedules, Cup Series competitors still will qualify and race on different days. The modified schedule for 2017 has Cup qualifying scheduled for Saturday, with the race on Sunday.

