NASCAR Cup: Furniture Row Racing No. 77 hauler involved in accident
The car hauler of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Erik Jones was involved in a hit-and-run accident just after midnight Wednesday/Thursday en route to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for Sunday's race at that track.
