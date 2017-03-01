NASCAR Cup: Drivers Council lineup changes
The NASCAR Drivers Council has somewhat of a different look in 2017, as Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola have been added to the membership roster. Drivers remaining on the Council include Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.
