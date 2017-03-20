NASCAR changes may be a mixed bag
The Daytona 500 and all the support events are in the books for 2017. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series and all the rule changes for this year sure changed the way the races played out.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|15 hr
|FYI
|22
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|Wed
|Superchase13
|8
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|Wed
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Feb 28
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Feb 27
|Cale 11
|1
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Feb 27
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Feb 27
|I know dats right
|1
