Nascar Ceo Brian France saw business connection with Trump voters
NASCAR CEO Brian France saw business connection with Trump voters Brian France, the third-generation NASCAR chairman, was an early supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mCI4wa NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France, right, campaigns with Donald Trump, left, at a rally at Valdosta State University on Feb. 29, 2016.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|3 hr
|Rich K
|14
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|Mar 11
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Mar 9
|A Friend
|1
