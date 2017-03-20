NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers
Not only has Ford won the first two NASCAR Cup races of the season, but the new-and-improved manufacturer has led more laps than Chevrolet and Toyota combined. As NASCAR heads west for the start of a three-race weekend swing, Ford will look to continue its dominance at another 1.5-mile track - Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
