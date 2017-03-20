NASCAR at Atlanta: Vegas odds, key stats, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Jimmie Johnson has been victorious in the last two Atlanta races, but there are plenty of other drivers who can make some noise this weekend After finishing runner-up in the Daytona 500 three times, Kurt Busch won his first Great American Race by leading only the final lap last Sunday. Could we be in for another exciting race as the circuit heads to Atlanta? The weathered track in combination with a new downforce package will make the cars very difficult to maneuver around the 1.54-mile asphalt track.

