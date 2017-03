It's NASCAR race day at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and we've got everything you need to know to get ready for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway 2017: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, more It's NASCAR race day at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and we've got everything you need to know to get ready for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.