NASCAR announces John Fogerty as Kobalt 400 grand marshal and traffic plans

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Strip headliner John Fogerty will serve as grand marshal for the 2017 Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. John, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will make the call for drivers to start their engines before the 267-lap Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race March 12. Best known for smash hits like "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Centerfield" and "Down on the Corner," John will be here to perform his acclaimed show "Fortunate Son" at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on select dates from Friday through March 11 and May 19-28.

