NASCAR and Lilly Diabetes announce multi-year deal
Eli Lilly's Lilly Diabetes is partnering with NASCAR to promote a healthier lifestyle and increase awareness about the disease. On Friday, NASCAR and Lilly Diabetes announced a multi-year deal making Lilly the "Official Diabetes Health Partner of NASCAR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|question about new format
|Thu
|FYI
|22
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|Wed
|Superchase13
|8
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|Mar 1
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Feb 28
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Feb 27
|Cale 11
|1
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Feb 27
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC