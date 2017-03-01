NASCAR and Lilly Diabetes announce mu...

NASCAR and Lilly Diabetes announce multi-year deal

Eli Lilly's Lilly Diabetes is partnering with NASCAR to promote a healthier lifestyle and increase awareness about the disease. On Friday, NASCAR and Lilly Diabetes announced a multi-year deal making Lilly the "Official Diabetes Health Partner of NASCAR.

