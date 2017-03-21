Nascar America Launches New Series My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows
NASCAR America, NBCSN's daily motorsports show, is launching a new series My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows to highlight and celebrate local race tracks and racing associations in all 50 states across the country. As part of My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows, NASCAR AMERICA will cross the country alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming and showcase an individual track each day.
